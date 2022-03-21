The High Springs Police Department is looking for a man on several charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Police Department has a warrant out for a man’s arrest.

Police are looking for John Kyle Culp for several charges including aggravated fleeing or eluding and resisting with violence.

They say he is driving a white 2001 Isuzu Rodeo.

It has ANRA stick on the lower side of the rear window.

And the tag is 53ANCS

They ask anyone with information to contact the department, but they say Culp is dangerous and not to approach him.

