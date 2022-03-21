Advertisement

The High Springs Police Department is looking for a man on several charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Police Department has a warrant out for a man’s arrest.

Police are looking for John Kyle Culp for several charges including aggravated fleeing or eluding and resisting with violence.

They say he is driving a white 2001 Isuzu Rodeo.

It has ANRA stick on the lower side of the rear window.

And the tag is 53ANCS

They ask anyone with information to contact the department, but they say Culp is dangerous and not to approach him.

