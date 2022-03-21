High Springs police search for man wanted on several charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with High Springs Police Department are looking for 34-year-old John Kyle Culp after an incident on Friday.

He is wanted for many charges including aggravated fleeing or eluding, resisting with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

“This dealt with a service call where the subject was impaired or making comments to those that were concerning so our officers went out to asses him for impairment or his mental state,” said Antoine Sheppard, Chief of Police.

Sheppard said some officers came to assess the suspect near the 26400 block on US Highway 27. That’s when Culp got in the car and ran away, hitting some officers with his car door.

“Part of the door of the vehicle in return struck some of the officers. Those officers are fine they have minor injuries.”

Sheppard said the police department is familiar with Culp from dealing with him in the past.

“Most of those dealings are with theft, burglaries, and crimes of drugs,” he said.

Officials said Culp is driving a white 2001 Isuzu Rodeo.

It has an NRA sticker on the lower side of the rear window. The tag is 53ANCS.

Sheppard said Culp is considered to be dangerous and no one should approach him.

