Marion County Commissioners unanimously approve more funding for the tornado clean-up effort

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County leaders are still working to clean up after a tornado tore through homes and businesses near State Road 200 on March 12th. On Monday, an emergency meeting was held after clean-up costs greatly exceeded estimates.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve another $500,000 for debris removal due to the tornado.

A crew surveyed the debris over the weekend and estimates there are another 500 loads to be removed. Current funding only covers the cost for about 30 loads.

“I think you all have made the right decision, and I think we need to stick to it and get this clean-up done if we can get reimbursed from the state, it would be great, but even if we can’t, you’re doing the right thing for the community,” said County Administrator Mounir Bouyounes.

More than 5,000 cubic yards of waste have been removed so far. Last week Governor Ron DeSantis announced $29.5 million in relief for Marion County residents. The resources will be made available for families with qualifying incomes.

