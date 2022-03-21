Marion County officials issue a boil water notice

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are issuing a boil water notice following damage to a water main.

216 customers in the Pine Ridge and Hunters Ridge communities are asked to boil their water.

The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.