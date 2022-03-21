Advertisement

Marion County officials issue a boil water notice

The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are issuing a boil water notice following damage to a water main.

216 customers in the Pine Ridge and Hunters Ridge communities are asked to boil their water. 

The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.

