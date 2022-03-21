Advertisement

Officials with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office morn the loss of department Chaplain

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Deputies said sheriff’s office Chaplain Francis Patrick Bible died last Wednesday after he suffered severe brain injuries during a motorcycle wreck.

Bible has lived on the nature coast since 1969, and after serving in the U.S. Army, he worked for the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Chiefland Police Department, and Cedar Key Police Department. He became chaplain of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in 2012.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, March 26th at 3:30 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

