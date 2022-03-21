OLYMPIC HOMECOMING: Ocala celebrates it Olympic medalists

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three residents of Ocala are getting an Olympic-sized homecoming this week. Speed skaters Brittany Bowe, Erin Jackson, and Joey Mantia all made it to the winner’s circle during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The athletes have a whirlwind tour scheduled in north-central Florida, starting on Friday.

There are six events scheduled so far with the medalists and the community. Kicking off Champions Weekend is a breakfast at Church of Hope on SE Maricamp Raod hosted by the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership (CEP).

“Find out how three kids from Ocala, Florida became world-class speedskaters & just what it felt like to put Olympic medals around their necks in Beijing,” the CEP event page reads. Individual tickets are $20 or to reserve a table of eight seats, it’s $250. Check-in and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Hey foster families, join us for an epic skate party! Join us on March 26th at Skate A Way South in Ocala as Kids Central hosts recent Olympians and homegrown Ocala athletes; Brittany Bowe, Erin Jackson, and Joey Mantia. Our kids will get to meet the medalists, take pictures, skate, and go home with some special Olympic swag! Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-medalists-tickets-293859540797 to register!! Posted by Kids Central on Monday, March 21, 2022

Foster children, recently adopted children, children in group homes and their caregivers will have the opportunity to meet Ocala’s Olympians and learn how to skate as well. Doing so at the same roller rink Bowe, Jackson and Mantia have all skated.

Jessica Gilbert, Director of Community Affairs at Kids Central, said the ‘Meet the Medalist’ event will be held at Skate A Way South in Ocala. “We have three amazing athletes that come right here from Ocala and trained right here in this building,” she said motioning to the rink. Gilbert said “it’s a really cool meet and greet” where they’ll get to skate, ask questions and take pictures. This is a private event for ‘kids central’ children living in Lake, Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, and Marion counties.

“It just gives the kids the chance to meet these Olympians who come from where they come from,” she said. Gilbert said they expect to see around 200 children attend the event.

WELCOME HOME CELEBRATION 🇺🇸 I just wanted to let everyone know that we are in the process of planning an event for our... Posted by Kent Guinn on Saturday, February 19, 2022

But the event that you might notice the most is the Parade of Champions and the Recognition Ceremony with Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn. “The people said, ‘hey, let’s do something,’” and so, he said, he did.

He said the main idea that kept being thrown around was to hold a parade. He put Sue Mosely in charge of the event. She also coordinates the annual Christmas parade. “She’s doing an amazing job of getting that all prepared,” Guinn said.

The parade route will start at Webb Field in west Ocala and travel eastbound on state road 40 to the downtown square. Starting at 4 p.m., Pine Ave from SW Tenth St. to NW 14th St. will be closed. Also, State Road 40 from NE Eighth Ave. to NW 16th Ave. will also be inaccessible starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Roads Closures effective Saturday, March 26 from 2 to 10 p.m.

* NE/SE First Ave. from E. Fort King St. to NE First St.

* NE/SE Osceola Ave. from SE Broadway St. to NE First St.

* N/S Magnolia Ave. from W Fort King St. to NE First St.

* NW/SW First Ave. from W Fort King St. to NW First St.

* NW/SW Second Ave. from W Fort King St. to NW First St.

* NW/SW Third Ave. from W Fort King St. to NW First St.

* SE/SW Broadway St. from US 441 to SE First Ave.

* NE/NW First St. from NW/SW Third Ave. to NW First Ave.

* NE/NW Second St. from NW Third Ave. to NW First Ave.

Detour routes

* St. Rd. 40 – NE Eighth Ave to NE/NW 14th St. (SR 492) to NW 16th Ave. (MLK) back to St. Rd. 40

* Pine Ave. - SW Tenth St. (SR 200) to NW 16th (MLK) to NW Tenth St. (SR 492) back to Pine Ave.

* Magnolia Ave. (southbound) – NE Third St. to NE Watula Ave. to SE Fifth St. back to Magnolia Ave.

* SE First Ave. – SE Fifth St. to SE Watula Ave to NE Third St. back to NE First Ave.

The downtown parking garage across from city hall will be available, along with designated street parking spots. According to a press release from the city, “Carpooling, biking, walking, and public transportation are encouraged due to potential crowd size.”

“I want to show the rest of the country, and the world, how we welcome home our athletes,” Guinn said. “I want everyone to come downtown that Saturday and watch them be recognized.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.