Organizers bring an event known as “Academic Freedom Day” to UF campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Faculty of Florida and a group called the “Free UF Coalition” are hosting an event focused on academic freedom.

“Academic Freedom Day” will feature guest speakers to talk about what they say is censorship at the University of Florida.

Organizers say they’ll also have live music and refreshments.

It takes place Wednesday at the plaza of the Americas from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

