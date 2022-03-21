Russell Report: Mike White’s move to Georgia could be motivated by outside circumstances

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a lost weekend for gator basketball, as both the men’s and women’s teams were bounced from post-season tournaments.

But fans are reacting to the announcement that todd golden will be the next men’s coach.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell talks about some of the factors he thinks led to former coach mike white taking a job at Georgia.

TRENDING STORY: Florida blows 9th inning lead to lose weekend finale to Alabama

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.