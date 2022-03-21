Advertisement

Russell Report: Mike White’s move to Georgia could be motivated by outside circumstances

Mike White leaves
Mike White leaves(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a lost weekend for gator basketball, as both the men’s and women’s teams were bounced from post-season tournaments.

But fans are reacting to the announcement that todd golden will be the next men’s coach.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell talks about some of the factors he thinks led to former coach mike white taking a job at Georgia.  

