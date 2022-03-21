The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From Monday until Sunday, Gainesville residents are welcome to leave a lasting mark on the city.

From 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. every day, at the Southwest corner of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Northwest First Street, will be a mural for people to draw on freely.

Anyone 12 and older will be helped by Gainesville Muralist Pam Valcante.

The invite is a part of the city’s Festival of Creativity in partnership with 352 Walls.

The 82nd annual cattlemen’s Banquet is Tuesday evening in the city of Alachua.

The Alachua Lion’s Club hosts the annual event that is the longest continuous fundraiser statewide.

The event is already sold out this year as members expect more than 300 attendees.

The fundraiser starts at 6:00 p.m. at Valley View in Alachua.

State unemployment numbers for February come out on Friday.

TV20 recently reported about the steady unemployment rate for the month of January at 3.5%.

Unemployment rates increased across every county in North Central Florida.

The latest numbers are reflective of February job numbers.

The end of the week means the beginning of a champions homecoming for all of Ocala’s Olympians

Olympic gold medalist Erin Jackson and bronze medalists Joey Mantia and Brittany Bowe will be honored at the Howard Academy Community Center from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Before all three are honored, Bowe will be recognized at her alma mater, Trinity Catholic.

That ceremony is Friday morning at 10:15 in the Marino Gym at the high school.

Even more celebrations, including a parade take place on Saturday in the city.

