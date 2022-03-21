Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From Monday until Sunday, Gainesville residents are welcome to leave a lasting mark on the city.

From 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. every day, at the Southwest corner of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Northwest First Street, will be a mural for people to draw on freely.

Anyone 12 and older will be helped by Gainesville Muralist Pam Valcante.

The invite is a part of the city’s Festival of Creativity in partnership with 352 Walls.

The 82nd annual cattlemen’s Banquet is Tuesday evening in the city of Alachua.

The Alachua Lion’s Club hosts the annual event that is the longest continuous fundraiser statewide.

The event is already sold out this year as members expect more than 300 attendees.

The fundraiser starts at 6:00 p.m. at Valley View in Alachua.

State unemployment numbers for February come out on Friday.

TV20 recently reported about the steady unemployment rate for the month of January at 3.5%.

Unemployment rates increased across every county in North Central Florida.

The latest numbers are reflective of February job numbers.

The end of the week means the beginning of a champions homecoming for all of Ocala’s Olympians

Olympic gold medalist Erin Jackson and bronze medalists Joey Mantia and Brittany Bowe will be honored at the Howard Academy Community Center from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Before all three are honored, Bowe will be recognized at her alma mater, Trinity Catholic.

That ceremony is Friday morning at 10:15 in the Marino Gym at the high school.

Even more celebrations, including a parade take place on Saturday in the city.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

The City Council of Lake City is meeting to discuss the candidate search for a city manager.
The Lake City City Council is meeting about the candidate search for a city manager
Their goal is to use data and scientific approaches to help reduce youth substance abuse in the...
The Community Council Against Substance Abuse in Marion County is having an online meeting
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP highlights an 80 year Marion County tradition
Alachua County is searching for business owners interested in using county land for waste...
Alachua County is seeking help from business owners in the use of county land for waste processing or recycling