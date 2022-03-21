Advertisement

White House decides against sending gas cards to families

Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline...
Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline over the past week.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House considered sending gas cards to families to help offset record-high gas prices before eventually deciding it’s not feasible.

A source familiar with the administration’s thinking said the Biden Administration is worried gas cards won’t work because of execution issues and fraud concerns.

The source said in the past, cards have been stolen from mailboxes.

They are studying the pros and cons of various other proposals to help Americans.

Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline over the past week.

The Biden Administration has already announced the release of oil from emergency stockpiles. It’s a coordinated action with the International Energy Agency.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony
The event that you might notice the most is the Parade of Champions, and the Recognition...
OLYMPIC HOMECOMING: Ocala celebrates it Olympic medalists
Habitual offender arrested on drug and weapons charges, sentenced to life in prison
Habitual offender arrested on drug and weapons charges, sentenced to life in prison
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and more than 20 people were wounded...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 26 wounded
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks