The Alachua County Commission will consider a new one-cent sales tax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will consider a new one-cent sales tax during their meeting.

This proposal may be on the November ballot.

The surtax would go towards wild spaces public places, road repair, fire stations, public facilities, economic development, and affordable housing.

The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

