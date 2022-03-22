Alachua County residents will vote on a measure that could raise taxes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County voters will decide whether to raise taxes to fund infrastructure projects.

County commissioners voted unanimously to send a one-cent sales tax proposal to the voters in November.

The measure would add a half-cent tax onto the existing half-cent Wild Spaces Public Places tax.

The new surtax would be used to maintain and expand public parks and conservation areas as well as improve roads, build public facilities, buy land for affordable housing, and fund development projects.

