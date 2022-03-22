Advertisement

ASO working with FDOT to make pedestrians and bikers safer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are participating in a campaign. The campaign is aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has a contract with F-DOT for an enforcement initiative.

Deputies say the 6,000 dollar agreement will go toward reinforcing safe behaviors in pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

