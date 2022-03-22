ASO working with FDOT to make pedestrians and bikers safer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are participating in a campaign. The campaign is aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has a contract with F-DOT for an enforcement initiative.

Deputies say the 6,000 dollar agreement will go toward reinforcing safe behaviors in pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

