The Children’s table will be across North Central Florida distributing food

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table will be distributing food in multiple places across North Central Florida.

They will be in Dunnellon at noon, Inglis at 2 p.m., and giving out food in Otter Creek at 3:15 pm.

