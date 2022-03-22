The Children’s table will be across North Central Florida distributing food

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table will be distributing food in multiple places across North Central Florida.

They will be in Dunnellon at noon, Inglis at 2 p.m., and giving out food in Otter Creek at 3:15 pm.

