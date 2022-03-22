The Education Foundation honors TV20 News anchor for their involvement in the community

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The representative of one north-central Florida nonprofit stopped by TV20 this morning to thank us for our participation in a recent event.

We are proud to take part in a wide range of community events throughout the year it’s all part of our commitment to being your local station.

Kerby Hypolite, college success coach for the Education Foundation, presented weekend anchor Ruelle Fludd with a plaque for her involvement in the Alachua County Education Foundation Gala that took place on February 25th.

Ruelle emceed the event with former TV20 forecaster Nicolette Zangara.

TRENDING STORY: Festival of Creativity: Artists of all skill level invited to participate in community mural

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.