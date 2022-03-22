Advertisement

Festival of Creativity: Artists of all skill level invited to participate in community mural

Festival of Creativity: Artists of all skill level invited to participate in community mural
Festival of Creativity: Artists of all skill level invited to participate in community mural(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bright colors of blues, greens, yellow, and red will fill the wall on Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest 1st street in Gainesville.

Artists across Gainesville are joining together to work on the community mural this week. Anyone is invited to participate from 2 to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

The project is being led by muralist and former Gainesville high school art teacher, Pam Valcante. She said this is the perfect opportunity to learn new techniques while making a lasting impression on the city.  

“They can maybe even do one little section and see they can be a participant of community art and they can see it only takes one step at a time,” said Valcante.

Artists of all skill sets volunteered Monday to get the project started. Volunteer Naomi Wilhelm said this project not only serves as a personal learning experience but helps bring diversity to the city.

“I think they’re beautiful and make you feel like it’s an expressive community, which art makes people feel safe,” Wilhelm added. “Then, I was thinking I would be driving past it and say ‘hey, I helped with that mural,’ and then I can remember the experience.”

RELATED STORY: ‘Rocked’ by small gesture: NCFL exchange student, affected by war in Ukraine, receives community support

This collaboration with 352Walls is part of a week-long festival of creativity, hosted by 352 Creates.

Other events happening this week include a community concert taking place Friday at Cypress and Grove. In addition, a variety of vendors, live music and food trucks joining together at Curia on the Drag on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Rising prices take a toll on families, businesses
Chef Carl Watts
MBL, Inc. leads summer job placement program as Gainesville chef hires youth
Chef Carl Watts
MBL, Inc. leads summer job placement program as Gainesville chef hires youth
Rising prices take a toll on families, businesses
Inflation impact on hair stylists
PAIGES KITCHEN
Paige’s Kitchen: Tea Time