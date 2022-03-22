Festival of Creativity: Artists of all skill level invited to participate in community mural

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bright colors of blues, greens, yellow, and red will fill the wall on Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest 1st street in Gainesville.

Artists across Gainesville are joining together to work on the community mural this week. Anyone is invited to participate from 2 to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

The project is being led by muralist and former Gainesville high school art teacher, Pam Valcante. She said this is the perfect opportunity to learn new techniques while making a lasting impression on the city.

“They can maybe even do one little section and see they can be a participant of community art and they can see it only takes one step at a time,” said Valcante.

Artists of all skill sets volunteered Monday to get the project started. Volunteer Naomi Wilhelm said this project not only serves as a personal learning experience but helps bring diversity to the city.

“I think they’re beautiful and make you feel like it’s an expressive community, which art makes people feel safe,” Wilhelm added. “Then, I was thinking I would be driving past it and say ‘hey, I helped with that mural,’ and then I can remember the experience.”

RELATED STORY: ‘Rocked’ by small gesture: NCFL exchange student, affected by war in Ukraine, receives community support

This collaboration with 352Walls is part of a week-long festival of creativity, hosted by 352 Creates.

Other events happening this week include a community concert taking place Friday at Cypress and Grove. In addition, a variety of vendors, live music and food trucks joining together at Curia on the Drag on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.