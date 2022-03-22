Advertisement

Gator gymnastics team earns No. 2 overall NCAA seed

Florida to compete in Auburn regional; Three other SEC schools in same regional
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 19: 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 19: 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -NCAA gymnastics selections don’t receive the fanfare of men’s or women’s basketball, but Selection Tuesday was must-see TV for fans and athletes of the sport. After claiming the SEC regular season and conference championship meet titles, Florida heads into the NCAA Regionals as the No. 2 overall national seed.

Florida will head to Auburn, Alabama for the NCAA Regionals March 30 to April 2, where ultimately two schools out of the nine competing will advance to the NCAA Championships.

SEC schools Auburn (No. 7 seed), Kentucky (No. 10), and Georgia (No. 23 ) will join Florida in the field, along with Denver (No. 15), Ohio State (No. 17), Southern Utah (No. 27), Iowa State (No. 28), and Western Michigan (No. 36).

The meet format will go as follows:

Regional First Round - Lowest two seeded teams (Iowa State and Western Michigan) compete to advance to regional semifinal.

Regional Semifinal Round - Eight teams compete, split into two four-team semifinals. The top two teams in each semifinal advance to regional final.

Regional Final - Four teams compete, with the top two teams advancing to NCAA Championships, set for April 14-16 in Ft. Worth, Texas.

A total of four regions across the nation produce two qualifiers each for the NCAA Championships, setting the championship field at eight schools.

