Lake City City Council meets with consultant Renee Narloch to discuss three more candidates for city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - During tonight’s Lake City City Council meeting, consultant Renee Narloch presented three more candidates for the city manager position that’s been in flux since Joe Helfenberger was fired last July.

Video interviews with the council will be set up next week for former Riviera Beach fire chief Troy Perry, former Pasco County assistant county manager Don Rosenthal and former Milan, Missouri city manager Fred Ventresco.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.