Advertisement

Move over peanut butter, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon spread is here

B&G Foods says the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the taste of a bowl of...
B&G Foods says the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in a brand-new way.(PRNewsfoto)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular cereal brand is expanding beyond the breakfast table as it is transforming into a flavorful spread this month.

B&G Foods announced Monday the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, something it says can be added to just about anything.

“Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread will offer consumers new opportunities to enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal well beyond breakfast,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial officer with B&G Foods. “Consumers are eager to find new and innovative ways to enjoy their favorite foods and flavors, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.”

B&G Foods has created recipe ideas for the cinnamon spread that include dessert puffs, cookies, pizza, grilled cheese and more, according to a product press release.

Company representatives said the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal can be added to bread, fruit, an ingredient in baked goods, a dessert topping or enjoyed with a spoon out of the jar.

“Bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch to brand fans in this spreadable form felt like a completely new idea, and we’re excited for consumers to experience this new innovation firsthand,” said Astrid Perez Martin, senior brand manager for General Mills.

The cinnamon spread joins Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend that was launched in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

UNLV physicists pioneered a new laser-heating technique in a diamond anvil cell as part of...
Scientists discover a new form of ice, could be found outside of solar system
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
FILE - Flooded streets and homes are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La.,...
HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining