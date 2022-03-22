Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring.

According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID.

Police say the four booked a hotel room at the Ocala Hilton under someone else’s name and stole hotel reward points.

Police say Kozlowski had several credit cards and an ID that didn’t belong to him and Shelly-Shumate also had someone else’s checkbook.

