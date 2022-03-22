Residents oppose unanimous Alachua County proclamation against Parental Rights in Education Act

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners passed a proclamation that is personal to Commissioner Mary Alford.

“Most important proclamation that we’ve dealt with this year is the Don’t Say Gay bill,” said Alford. “The board finds the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill is detrimental to the health and welfare of Alachua County youth.”

After House and Senate approval, county staff was tasked with drafting a proclamation to oppose the Parental Rights in Education Act. Alford is the only one on the dais representative of the LGBTQ+ community and she said, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ is consequential.

“I’ve already had one father tell me that their son has tried to commit suicide before and having these kinds of barriers in place to being able to have free and uncovered conversations with teachers who are one of the traditionally trusted folks in a young person’s life to not have that as a resource really concerned that father.”

Before commissioners gave unanimous approval for the proclamation to pass, parents, residents and even preachers voiced their opposition to try and change commissioner’s minds.

“You do realize, don’t you, how foolish you look adopting a rabid national meme perpetrated by the media,” said one resident.

Plenty of public commenters reminded commissioners that the bill is not called, ‘Dont Say Gay’. Parent Derek Paul showed up with the organization, Protect Kindergarten, said he was once gay. Paul mentioned that the protections included in the act are necessary while recalling a story involving his son.

“He described a book read to him that horribly confused him about everyone else in reality,” said Paul. “When my wife and I attempted to investigate what happened, we were put on a wild goose trace as professionals all covered their tracks. My wife went into the library and she saw a slew of propaganda LGBT books marketed to the youngest elementary grades.”

“This is child grooming,” mentioned Paul.

As a part of the commissioner’s approved motion, a copy of the resolution will be sent to Desantis’ desk in an attempt to veto the legislation.

