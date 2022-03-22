Rum 138 hosts the 10th annual Santa Fe River Song Contest
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Santa Fe River Song Contest kicks off this weekend.
The event begins this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rum 138, located on Southwest County Road 138 in Fort White.
Musicians will perform throughout the day and artists will display their work for a silent auction.
The event is $10 per person and kids 12 and younger get in free.
