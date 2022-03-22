Rum 138 hosts the 10th annual Santa Fe River Song Contest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Santa Fe River Song Contest kicks off this weekend.

The event begins this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rum 138, located on Southwest County Road 138 in Fort White.

Musicians will perform throughout the day and artists will display their work for a silent auction.

The event is $10 per person and kids 12 and younger get in free.

