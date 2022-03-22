Santa Fe’s Johnny Wiggs collects 500th win as Saints head coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe College baseball team gave head coach Johnny Wiggs his 500th win at the school on Monday, a 6-1 victory over visiting Daytona State. Wiggs reached the milestone in his 16th season coaching the Saints (16-13 overall).

Pitcher Trent Becker (Trenton H.S.) was the difference in the game, tossing eight innings, and allowing just the one run on five hits and striking out five.

Offensively, The Saints parlayed six hits into six runs, and scratched two runs across in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Under Wiggs, the Saints have accomplished nine Mid-Florida Conference Championships, a pair of FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 State Championships, and a runner-up finish in 2009 at the JUCO World Series.

With the win, Santa Fe moves to 4-4 in MFC play and visits Daytona State on Wednesday. Ironically, Wiggs will have a chance to secure career win No. 700 overall, including his eight seasons at Polk State.

