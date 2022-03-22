Sergeant retiring from the Belleview Police Department after 25 years of service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the Belleview Police Department’s longest-serving employees is leaving the force.

BPD is announcing Sergeant Ray Dwyer is retiring after 25 years of service.

He joined the force after a career with Ocala Police Department.

During his time with BPD, Dwyer served as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, and patrol supervisor.

