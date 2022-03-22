Sergeant retiring from the Belleview Police Department after 25 years of service
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the Belleview Police Department’s longest-serving employees is leaving the force.
BPD is announcing Sergeant Ray Dwyer is retiring after 25 years of service.
He joined the force after a career with Ocala Police Department.
During his time with BPD, Dwyer served as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, and patrol supervisor.
