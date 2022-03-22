To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars after a shooting near a Gainesville Elementary School and police say one suspect is at large.

Police got a call of shots fired near Metcalfe Elementary School this morning.

No one was hurt and students are on spring break.

Police collected several shell casings from the scene and were able to make two arrests.

Officers are still on scene and investigating the shooting.

