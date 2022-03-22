Two teens arrested after high-speed chase in stolen pizza delivery driver’s vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies released a video of two teens leading them on a chase.

They say a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen in Gainesville Sunday.

When a deputy tried pulling the teens over, they sped off.

They led deputies on a lengthy chase to I-75.

A deputy used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle and both teens are being charged with grand theft.

