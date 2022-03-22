Two teens arrested after high-speed chase in stolen pizza delivery driver’s vehicle
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies released a video of two teens leading them on a chase.
They say a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen in Gainesville Sunday.
When a deputy tried pulling the teens over, they sped off.
They led deputies on a lengthy chase to I-75.
A deputy used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle and both teens are being charged with grand theft.
