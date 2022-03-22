Advertisement

UF’s Fabian brothers hold meet & greet

Florida is ranked No. 8 in the nation and stands 15-5 entering Tuesday’s home game
Florida 15-5 overall, hosts game on Tues.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Since becoming teammates for the spring of 2022, brothers Jud and Deric Fabian of the Gator baseball program have tried to maximize the amount of time they have together.

On Monday, the duo made an appearance at Alumni Hall in Butler Plaza, where they signed autographs and mingled with fans. Florida is in between games, having rode home after taking two of three from Alabama in their first SEC series of the year. The Gators return to the field Tuesday at home versus Bethune-Cookman.

For Deric, events like these are important, especially given that player-fan interactions were limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those fans are there for us, and supporting us, so I feel like it is our kind of duty just to talk to them and interact with them,” said Deric, a freshman on this year’s Gator roster.

Jud, a fourth-year junior, was drafted after a 20-home run season last year, but came back to school. Part of his motivation was to play with Deric.

“It’s something special, it’s hard to put it into words,” said Jud. “Being able to be in centerfield and look at him play at third base is something we’ve always dreamed of, and just having that special moment and being on the field with him is unbelievable.”

Jud is tied for the team lead in homers this season with Wyatt Langford. Both players have gone deep eight times.

