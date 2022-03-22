UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt.

Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.

George shot and killed William Hope Junior around 10 o’clock Saturday night during a domestic disturbance. He also shot his girlfriend in the neck and another woman was grazed.

If you have any information about George’s location call the police.

