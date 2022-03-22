UPDATE: Shooting that happened in Lake City yesterday is linked to another shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about yesterday’s shootings in Live Oak and Lake City.

Investigators say the two shootings are linked, and they believe 38-year-old Kevin Wade shot everyone involved. He and his wife Brenda Wade were found dead in a vehicle by Lake Desoto in Lake City yesterday.

Lake City Police say Kevin shot and killed his mother-in law Cinda South at her home in Live Oak yesterday morning. They say the Wade’s then drove to Lake City, where they lived.

Officers say Kevin parked by Lake Desoto, shot Brenda and then killed himself. They say this is based on evidence from the scene and is subject to investigation.

However, no motive is being established at this time.

