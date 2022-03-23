No. 11 Florida crushes Stetson 19-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 11 Florida lacrosse team didn’t let the rainy weather or their in-state opponent, Stetson, stop them from finding the back of the net over and over again in Wednesday’s home match at Dizney Stadium.

Behind Emma Lopinto’s four goals and three assists, the Gators (5-4) pounded the Hatters 19-5 to win their third straight match of the season.

After Danielle Pavinelli and Emily Heller scored the contest’s opening two goals in the first 25 seconds of play, to give the orange and blue a 2-0 advantage, thunder roared out and a few flashes of lightning streaked across the sky, which immediately halted play.

The weather delay lasted the mandatory 30 minutes, but even after having to take cover, not even mother nature could cool off the Gators scoring spell.

Once play resumed, Pavinelli picked up where she left off and scored her second goal of the match with 12:53 to play in the first quarter. Those were her only two goals of the match, but they helped set the tone for how this match would go.

Ashley Gonzalez and Lopinto both scored a goal in the 10 minute mark to increase Florida’s lead to 5-0, before Paisley Eagan scored from point-blank-range for the sixth and final goal of the quarter. The orange and blue shutout the Hatters in the first and would only continue their dominance as the match wore on.

In the second quarter, Florida added six more goals, but did relinquish a pair of goals to the Deland based squad. It was 12-2 at intermission.

Over the final two periods of regulation, the Gators would toss in seven more goals, while the Hatters chipped in three more.

In total, a dozen different Gators scored a goal with Lopinto leading the way with a team-high four, and Kelly schluederberg with a hat trick.

Florida will rest up before beginning playing three consecutive road matches, beginning with Arizona State on Sunday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

