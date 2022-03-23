The 352 Creates Festival continues with a songwriting workshop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 352 Creates Festival continues Wednesday.

Organizers are holding a songwriting online workshop.

TRENDING STORY: Residents oppose unanimous Alachua County proclamation against Parental Rights in Education Act

Local musicians and songwriters like Austin Brockner and Jason Hedges will be leading the workshop.

This live stream event will be on the 352 Creates Instagram page from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.