Alachua County Commissioners propose penny sales tax to fund infrastructure projects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County voters will decide on raising taxes to fund infrastructure projects.

County Commissioners unanimously voted to put a one cent sales tax proposal on the November ballot. This proposal would add a half cent tax onto the existing half cent Wild Spaces Public Places tax.

The surtax would go towards projects like maintaining and expanding public parks and conservation areas, building public facilities, and increasing availability of fire rescue services.

Commissioner Mary Alford said one of her biggest priorities is improving roads.

“We’re 20 years behind on our infrastructure so we need to catch up,” said Alford. “It’s affecting peoples property values, affecting peoples safety, and affecting the life of their cars so this needs to be addressed.”

Residents at the commission meeting voiced their concern for an equitable distribution of tax resources. Commissioner Anna Prizzia said this sales tax would be used to help families find affordable housing in those underserved areas.

“That’s why we’re expanding this. In addition, we’re doing it as a sales tax because it the least regressive way to do it. Those taxes aren’t on food or rent,” Prizzia added.

Alachua County voters will have the final say on the combination tax come November.

