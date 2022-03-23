Alachua County Fire Rescue investigates overnight fire at Gainesville apartment complex

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out overnight.

Crews responded to The Pavilion on 62nd just after 3 a.m. They said they were able to put out the flames within two minutes.

One building of the apartment complex, located off Southwest 20th Avenue is left with minor damages.

