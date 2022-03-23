Alachua Lions Club members gathered for the 82nd Annual Cattlemen’s Banquet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual banquet is the longest running fundraiser for Lions Clubs in the state of Florida.

“It is so humbling to know that I am standing on other shoulders that have built up the Alachua Lions Club” said president of the Alachua Lions Club, Dayna Miller.

The fundraiser was canceled the past two years due to Covid-19, and finally being back brought the crowd.

“It was just difficult to get out in the community to find out what the needs are. It has just been a blessing the past six months to bring it all together again” said Miller.

The Lions Club supports local and abroad charities that focuses on diabetes screening, as well as eyesight and hearing tests.

The club gets referrals from the medical community for patients needing glasses, eye surgery and more.

“The look on the children’s faces when they can actually see everything so clear is priceless and so rewarding” said Miller.

It is fundraisers like this one that help make that mission possible.

Members also enjoyed a silent auction, social hour and listened to a variety of speakers.

