Appleton Museum to display Edward Hopper’s famous painting “Ships”

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An early work by a major American artist is coming to the Appleton Museum in Ocala.

Edward Hopper’s 1898 painting“Ships” will be displayed in the museum’s second-floor Maritime gallery.

The piece depicts a scene of both sailing and coal-fired ships on the water.

Hopper is best known for another painting, “Nighthawks”, which depicts the atmosphere of a late-night big city diner.

