Bomb threat suspect faces new charges in Oregon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to court records, 18-year-old Preston Powers is now facing charges out of Oregon for allegedly committing arson in 2018. He’s facing 1st and 2nd-degree charges.

Powers is also accused of making four bomb threats toward Buchholz High School in August 2021.

He was 17 at the time but is being charged as an adult.

