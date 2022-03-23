A Bronson man is having a change of plea hearing in Levy County court

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man facing sexual battery of a person under 12 years old is appearing in Levy County court for a change of plea hearing.

73-year-old Bronson resident Basil May was arrested last September.

He is facing a felony charge.

May will be in court at 9 a.m.

