Columbia County Report: A possible fishing pier is coming to Lake City, both fire and police departments get new chiefs

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City residents may be getting a new fishing pier.

City officials discussed the possibility at Monday’s city council meeting. It would be on Lake Montgomery off of West Baya Ave.

“I think it’s something the community really wants. The game commission, the county and the city are all wanting to do it,” said Stephen Witt, Lake City Mayor.

Officials had to close the old pier in 2017 over safety concerns.

“One issue is building the dock, but then one of the main concerns of a lot of the citizens is the maintenance and the policing of it,” said Witt.

He said officials are considering an aluminum pier because it would require less maintenance.

The average estimate for the project is $300,000.

City and county officials are set to discuss the pier in a special meeting next Thursday.

Lake City council members are considering three more candidates for the city manager position.

Council members previously chose candidate Thomas Thomas for the job, but he backed out during negotiations.

“I think we’ve kind of narrowed down the salary range probably in the 130′s,” said Witt.

The council is set to do video interviews with the top candidates next week.

The candidates are former Riviera Beach fire chief Troy Perry, former Pasco County assistant county manager Don Rosenthal and former Milan, Missouri city manager Fred Ventresco.

A new fire chief and police chief started in their new roles on Monday.

Both men served in the interim position before stepping into their new roles.

“For the last 20 years I’ve always wanted to be the chief of police for an agency and it finally happened,” said Gerald Butler, LCPD Chief of Police.

He said officials with the police department are hoping to install camera systems in the city’s parks.

“So we’ll have video recording of incidents so this will help our investigators to hopefully solve some of the crimes.”

Joshua Wehinger is the new Lake City Fire Chief.

He’s served as the interim chief since September when former chief Randy Burnham died of COVID-19.

“I definitely will not try to fill his shoes but we’ll definitely try to continue what he started,” said Wehinger.

Both said as the city continues to grow, they’re ready to grow with the community.

