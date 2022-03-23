Advertisement

The FDOT meeting discussing proposed changes to US 19 lasted less than ten minutes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Turnout was low at this afternoon’s FDOT meeting in Chiefland discussing proposed changes to US 19 in Levy County.

Only two people spoke during public comment Tuesday, and the meeting lasted less than ten minutes.

An FDOT spokesperson laid out proposed changes that may be coming to US 19.

It includes changing the median near Northwest 140th Street, removing the median crossing with Northwest 60th Avenue, and removing street parking in favor of bike lanes in Chiefland.

