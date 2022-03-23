Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Gainesville.
Thirty-year-old James Charles McDonald was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol.
On Tuesday, Alachua County sheriff’s deputies received multiple calls regarding a road rage incident at Southwest Williston Road and Southwest Wacahoota Road around 6 p.m.
McDonald passed another vehicle at a high speed and fired his weapon at them.
