Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault following road rage incident

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Gainesville.

Thirty-year-old James Charles McDonald was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

On Tuesday, Alachua County sheriff’s deputies received multiple calls regarding a road rage incident at Southwest Williston Road and Southwest Wacahoota Road around 6 p.m.

McDonald passed another vehicle at a high speed and fired his weapon at them.

