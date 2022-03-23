Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault following road rage incident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Gainesville.

Thirty-year-old James Charles McDonald was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

On Tuesday, Alachua County sheriff’s deputies received multiple calls regarding a road rage incident at Southwest Williston Road and Southwest Wacahoota Road around 6 p.m.

McDonald passed another vehicle at a high speed and fired his weapon at them.

TRENDING STORY: Two people were trauma alerted to the hospital after a major wreck in Putnam County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.