Advertisement

Gator football team enters week two of spring practice

Napier pleased with effort in practice
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On week two of Florida Gator football spring practice, you’re typically looking at battles for playing time at each position. However, first-year Florida head coach Billy Napier really wants to see his guys be inspired, without that attitude being forced upon the team.

So far, the players have commented that the pace of practice is a little more up-tempo than what they had gotten used to in previous years. But they do enjoy their sessions being competitive.

“I love competing with my brothers,” said offensive lineman Richard Gouraige. “There’s nothing like scoring on the defense and celebrating in their face, but at the end of the day we know the goal is to make each other better.”

“We still have a ways to go, relative to some of the habits that need to improve,” said Napier. “Some of the self-discipline. But overall we have guys who are trying. I think it comes back to trust.”

Florida plays its Orange and Blue Game on Thursday, April 14.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Florida lax team rips Stetson, 19-5
Florida Lacrosse players warm up before their match against in-state rival Stetson.
No. 11 Florida crushes Stetson 19-5
O'Connell Center, Wednesday
Gators welcome Todd Golden as men’s basketball head coach
Carter Coleman stands ready to catch a pass during warmups at Oak Hall practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carter Coleman (Oak Hall)
UF introduces Golden as head coach