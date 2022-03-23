Gator football team enters week two of spring practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On week two of Florida Gator football spring practice, you’re typically looking at battles for playing time at each position. However, first-year Florida head coach Billy Napier really wants to see his guys be inspired, without that attitude being forced upon the team.

So far, the players have commented that the pace of practice is a little more up-tempo than what they had gotten used to in previous years. But they do enjoy their sessions being competitive.

“I love competing with my brothers,” said offensive lineman Richard Gouraige. “There’s nothing like scoring on the defense and celebrating in their face, but at the end of the day we know the goal is to make each other better.”

“We still have a ways to go, relative to some of the habits that need to improve,” said Napier. “Some of the self-discipline. But overall we have guys who are trying. I think it comes back to trust.”

Florida plays its Orange and Blue Game on Thursday, April 14.

