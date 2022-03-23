Advertisement

Gator softball team claims midweek matchup at Stetson, 7-0

The Gators now lead the all-time series against the Hatters, 15-2
The University of Florida's Reagan Walsh during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament on...
The University of Florida's Reagan Walsh during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Terrance Coakley)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 6 Florida softball team used a little bit of power, and little bit of power pitching to surge past Stetson, 7-0 on Tuesday night in Deland.

Charla Echols and Reagan Walsh each homered, Cheyenne Lindsey tallied three hits, and Gator pitchers Lexie Delbrey and Natalie Lugo combined on a two-hitter as Florida reached 26-3 overall. It was the teams’ first meeting in the last eight seasons and only their fourth matchup ever in Deland. The Gators now lead the all-time series, 15-2.

Walsh’s towering blast in the fourth inning was her second long homer in as many games. The freshman leads the team with five homers on the season. Echols added her fourth of the year an inning later. She leads the Gators with 32 RBI’s.

Delbrey started the game and allowed just one hit and struck out seven in five innings of work. Lugo completed the shutout, the team’s 11th of the season.

The teams face off again Wednesday at KSP Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

