Gators welcome Todd Golden as men’s basketball head coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Time will tell as to whether he’ll have the Midas Touch, but Todd Golden is off to a promising start as Florida Gators men’s basketball coach.

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin officially introduced Golden on Wednesday. Golden replaces Mike White, who led the program to a 142-88 record over seven years, and comes to UF from San Francisco, where he led the Dons to their first NCAA tournament since 1998.

Golden wants to play up-tempo offensively and aggressively on defense while also improving the Gators’ shooting and rebounding numbers. At USF, Golden gained notoriety for his use of analytics, a philosophy that dates back to his playing days at St. Mary’s.

“They would keep tracking winning plays and losing plays, using it as a teaching tool for our team and pairing it with film,” said Golden. “I saw what it did for me and the opportunities that it provided me, and thought that it would be silly if I didn’t take advantage of that as a coach.”

“To put it simply, because of his passion, intellect, and innovation, Todd Golden already is where the sport of college basketball is heading,” said UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. “For the Gators, that future is now.”

Golden’s next task becomes recruiting and re-stocking the roster for the 2022-23 season. Prized recruit Malik Reneau reportedly backed off his commitment on Tuesday.

