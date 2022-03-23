HCA Florida announced the in-patient hospital in Lake City is getting a new chief operating officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The only in-patient hospital in Lake City is getting a new chief operating officer.

HCA Florida announced Sam Boadi is taking over as chief operating officer of the hospital.

He’ll start his new role on April 11th.

He was serving as Vice President of Operations at HCA North Florida in Gainesville and managed the radiology department, among other responsibilities.

