Horse Capital TV gives us insight into two inspirational leaders
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There are many inspirations in the equestrian industry.
In this week’s Horse Capital TV, we meet two of them.
TRENDING STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights Girl Scouts
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.