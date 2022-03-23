Investigators and fire rescue crews have updates on the two fires on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville this year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators have determined TNT Graphics was damaged by an electrical fire.

Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say a power strip likely sparked the March 11th fire.

The blaze caused significant structural damage and the roof to collapse.

Meanwhile, fire rescue crews tell TV20 they do not suspect the Alachua County Feed and Seed Store fire was a result of arson.

The landmark store caught fire on February 3rd, burning to the ground.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.

