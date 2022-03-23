Marion County approves a grant that will build a center for the blind

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners recently approved a grant for hundreds of thousands of dollars for the center for the blind.

The board approved the 6 hundred thousand dollar community development block grant last week.

An initiative of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program helps fund local community development with a goal of providing affordable housing and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the CDBG program has several important values and principles of community development:

CDBG’s flexibility empowers people and communities to design and implement strategies tailored to their own needs and priorities.

CDBG’s emphasis on consolidated planning expands and strengthens partnerships among all levels of government and the private sector in enhancing community development.

CDBG’s technical assistance activities and set-aside for grantees build the capacity of these partners.

Charles Rich, Community Development Administrator with Marion County Community Services, says he and the rest of the Community Services department are happy they were able to aid an organization that is doing great work for Marion County.

“Community Services is thrilled to assist the Florida Center for the Blind with this ‘seed’ fund — they have been in our community for many years providing services,” Rich said. “This funding will allow them to expand those services to our community and keep their clients in Marion County through mainstreaming them to Marion County Schools. This also will prepare their clients with life skills that enable them to live, play, and prosper. This is a perfect use of the CDBG program and we’re proud to help them.”

According to Anissa Pierboni, President and CEO of the Florida Center for the Blind, the center plans to use the grant funds to “establish a preschool in early 2023 to provide intensive early-learning experiences for blind and visually impaired children. We will then seek approval for a charter school for kindergarten through second grade, with a goal of mainstreaming our students into our local public schools by the third grade.”

This preschool will help remove many of the barriers visually impaired children often face in school by equipping them with the skills they need to thrive socially and academically alongside their sighted peers. This also will help reduce costs for public schools by reducing paraprofessionals needed for blind students.

“We are so thankful for the support provided by the Marion Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Community Services, and HUD CDBG,” Pierboni said. “Without this support, our expansion would still be a dream.”

Alan Altany, Ph.D. and chair of the Florida Center for the Blind’s board of directors, says the center is excited to expand the services it provides for blind and visually impaired people in Marion County.

“The Board of Directors of Florida Center for the Blind are deeply grateful to receive this transformational HUD CDBG program funding,” Altany said. “This grant initiates a major expansion of our Ocala campus and will make Marion County a leader and model program for services that support blind and visually impaired individuals. After years of planning, our expansion is coming to fruition and will transform the lives of blind and visually impaired babies, children, teens, adults, and seniors. We want to thank the Marion County Board of Commissioners, Marion County Community Services, and HUD CDBG for fueling this exciting growth.”

Marion County is proud to be able to help an organization such as the Florida Center for the Blind that is doing fantastic work in our community, helping Marion County’s visually impaired children, students, and adults feel comfortable as they successfully integrate into society.

