NTSB releases final report on the 2019 small plane crash in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NTSB has released its final report on a small plane crash in Marion County that took two lives in late 2019.
Investigators say “the pilot did not perform in a manner consistent with his level of skill and experience.” They couldn’t tell if Peter Morrow suffered a medical incident or was impaired by his medications.
Morrow and his mechanic, Christopher Belcher, died while trying to make an emergency landing on State Road 200.
