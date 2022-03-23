NTSB releases final report on the 2019 small plane crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NTSB has released its final report on a small plane crash in Marion County that took two lives in late 2019.

Investigators say “the pilot did not perform in a manner consistent with his level of skill and experience.” They couldn’t tell if Peter Morrow suffered a medical incident or was impaired by his medications.

Morrow and his mechanic, Christopher Belcher, died while trying to make an emergency landing on State Road 200.

