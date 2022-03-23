Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Tea Time

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the best ways to enjoy a hot afternoon in Florida is with a glass of iced tea in one hand and a fan in the other. There are dozens of variations of iced tea found in the south and most involve using black tea. But in this recipe, Paige uses ginger root and green tea. Once your tea is ready it is time to drizzle honey over the ice and pour in the tea. Get ready to take this tea to your next family outing or just sip and daydream under a shade tree.

5 cups water

2 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger (unpeeled is okay), thinly sliced

3 tablespoons honey or more to taste

4- 6 bags of green tea

Mint sprigs (optional) lime slices

Step 1

1. Place 5 cups water and the ginger into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and add the tea bags. Steep for 3 to 10 minutes, and then strain out all the solids.

Step 2

2. Let the tea cool and then chill in the refrigerator. Serve over ice with honey drizzles, garnished with mint sprigs and lime slices.

