Rising prices take a toll on families, businesses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The price of inflation is costing people more than just dollars and cents. For many, it starts with the price of gasoline and fuel. The price of gas is still well above $4.00 a gallon across much of north-central Florida, according to AAA. If you search hard enough, you may be able to find it at $3.99 a gallon, but even if you do, it still can be a financial burden, as is the case for Loretta Clubb and her three children.

The family is originally from Georgia, but came down to Ocala for a very special vacation, Clubb explained. “We came down to experience something they had before their dad passed away,” she said. This trip was meant for them to relive memories of time spent with their father.

But the single mom and teacher said they are cutting short their vacation because she just can’t afford the gas, and that’s after packing light. They skipped packing up their kayaks “because the pulling of the trailer” would be too heavy she said. They were supposed to be in Ocala through Friday.

“Where I normally spend about $47.00 to fill up my car, we’re now at $76.00,” said Clubb.

And it’s been an adjustment in day-to-day life as well, which will likely resume when they arrive back home. Clubb said she gets paid once a month from her teaching job, which makes the budget tight.

“I know where my groceries fall and having to tweak that is keeping us from being able to go to movies or different kinds of things,” she said.

There are several bills being pushed in the U.S. Senate and Congress to attempt to ease the pain at the pump. According to a recent report from Accountable.us, “24 of the top oil and gas corporations made over $74.9 billion in quarter three of 2021″ adding to the $174 billion dollars in profits the industry reaped in just the last nine months.

Gas Rebate Act of 2022

Introduced by Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut, and Lauren Underwood of Illinois, the bill is being discussed in Congress. According to a press release from Thompson’s office, the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would address the high gas prices by “sending Americans an energy rebate of $100 per month (and $100 for each dependent) for the rest of 2022″ as long as the national average gas price exceeds $4.00 per gallon. It would work similarly to early issued stimulus checks.

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” Thompson said in a statement posted on his website.

Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act

Congressman Peter DeFazio of Oregon also introduced legislation to provide rebates to American consumers. According to his website, the Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act “would create a windfall profit tax on excessive corporate profits and return the revenue to American consumers.” DeFazio said this would be “in the form of a tax rebate.”

Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax

In the U.S. Senate, Rep. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has introduced the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax “to curb profiteering by oil companies and provide Americans relief at the gas pump.” Twelve other senators are co-sponsoring the bill, according to a press release on the initiative, including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The bill would tax oil companies that “produce or import at least 300,000 barrels of oil per day (or did so in 2019).”

Gas isn’t the only thing being impacted by inflation. Personal care items were up 0.8% last month, according to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent spike in inflation, some businesses are having to close their doors for good, but hairstylist Antoine Maskou is keeping a smile on his face.

He’s worked in the industry since 1960, earning several degrees in the art of hair. He’s gone from Paris to London and has worked in Boston. “I’ve done royalty, Madonna of the Middle East’s hair, I’ve worked everywhere,” he said reflecting on the years passed.

He’s settled down in Ocala now and has seen the beauty industry evolve. He said it hasn’t been easy, especially in recent years.

“It’s been for two years. That’s why I sold the shop. I couldn’t handle it anymore. I pay rent and [do] not make money. It was tough,” said Maskou.

The shop he once owned now includes several nail and pedicure stations. He just rents a chair in the new space now, saying, “It’s cheaper, it’s safer. I come and go as I wish. I only work by appointment only so it makes life easier.”

He often does services for free. He said it’s a job he loves, which makes it all worth it.

“You’ve got to enjoy what you do. If you don’t enjoy it, don’t do it,” he said.

